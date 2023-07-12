Waco media company moves into the historic Alico Building

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rogue Media Network, a recording studio in Waco, is relocating to the tallest skyscraper in Waco, the Alico Building.

Built more than a century ago, the business manager, who has worked there for about 45 years, said the building used to be its own small city with its own electricity, barber shop and offices.

Now, it is filled with attorney, insurance and other offices, and, soon Rogue Media will occupy a suite on the twenty-first floor.

The company has produced more than one hundred shows since opening in 2019, airing around 60 weekly episodes on multiple platforms.

Some of its episodes are videos, so, now Rogue Media Executive Producer Mike Hamilton said they can post videos that show downtown Waco.

“It’s a high profile building,” he said. “We want to up the stakes every time we move. We want to make things better, prettier, brighter, more palatable for the country, not just Waco.”

Hamilton took KWTX inside their suite in the Alico, and many Central Texans may have seen the outside of the building, passing by it often, but many also have never been inside the building.

Hamilton said there are elements that show its’ history like the doorknobs with ‘Alico’ engraved above the knob, marble staircase that runs up and down the building even hideaway doors, which are doors without handles that must be pushed in.

“Just having to come to work and go up 21 floors on an elevator, that’s brand new to me,” he said. “Having a guard down at the front, people check in just like a real business. Those things have all been an adjustment...I think that our clients are going to really see the difference.”

Some of these features date back to when it was originally built in 1911, including a mail chute and chicken wire on the windows.

The lobby has mirrors and gold colors, and, each floor has alternating gender bathrooms.

“It’s men’s bathroom on one floor, then the next floor is women’s, then the next floor is men’s,” Hamilton said.

The view from the twenty-first floor overlooks the Silos and Dr. Pepper Museum, stretching as far as Robinson.

“What’s prime about it is the view,” Hamilton said. “Just to be able to see all of Waco, basically. I mean, if we look out this window, we can see all the way to Robinson. It’s amazing. There’s no other building like this in Waco.”

Now, the sky is the limit for Rogue Media as they plan to move into the skyscraper Friday.

“We’re using this as an opportunity to become the premiere media company here in Waco,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.