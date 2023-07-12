Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco media company moves into the historic Alico Building

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rogue Media Network, a recording studio in Waco, is relocating to the tallest skyscraper in Waco, the Alico Building.

Built more than a century ago, the business manager, who has worked there for about 45 years, said the building used to be its own small city with its own electricity, barber shop and offices.

Now, it is filled with attorney, insurance and other offices, and, soon Rogue Media will occupy a suite on the twenty-first floor.

The company has produced more than one hundred shows since opening in 2019, airing around 60 weekly episodes on multiple platforms.

Some of its episodes are videos, so, now Rogue Media Executive Producer Mike Hamilton said they can post videos that show downtown Waco.

“It’s a high profile building,” he said. “We want to up the stakes every time we move. We want to make things better, prettier, brighter, more palatable for the country, not just Waco.”

Hamilton took KWTX inside their suite in the Alico, and many Central Texans may have seen the outside of the building, passing by it often, but many also have never been inside the building.

Hamilton said there are elements that show its’ history like the doorknobs with ‘Alico’ engraved above the knob, marble staircase that runs up and down the building even hideaway doors, which are doors without handles that must be pushed in.

“Just having to come to work and go up 21 floors on an elevator, that’s brand new to me,” he said. “Having a guard down at the front, people check in just like a real business. Those things have all been an adjustment...I think that our clients are going to really see the difference.”

Some of these features date back to when it was originally built in 1911, including a mail chute and chicken wire on the windows.

The lobby has mirrors and gold colors, and, each floor has alternating gender bathrooms.

“It’s men’s bathroom on one floor, then the next floor is women’s, then the next floor is men’s,” Hamilton said.

The view from the twenty-first floor overlooks the Silos and Dr. Pepper Museum, stretching as far as Robinson.

“What’s prime about it is the view,” Hamilton said. “Just to be able to see all of Waco, basically. I mean, if we look out this window, we can see all the way to Robinson. It’s amazing. There’s no other building like this in Waco.”

Now, the sky is the limit for Rogue Media as they plan to move into the skyscraper Friday.

“We’re using this as an opportunity to become the premiere media company here in Waco,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth
Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on...
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County

Latest News

Humane Society of Central Texas pleads for help after dogs are put down
Humane Society of Central Texas pleads for help after dogs are put down
73-year-old, Philip Evans, said his air conditioning was fine during the 10 years he’s lived at...
Waco tenant’s air conditioning hasn’t functioned for weeks during dangerous heat temperatures
Math really is fun and games at the academy as students learn number sense through dice and...
Baylor summer program helps improve elementary students’ math skills
The Supreme Court’s recent decision to strike down student loan forgiveness in late June has...
‘It haunts you forever’: Retired Central Texas woman still paying back over $100k in student loans
Union Hall
Union Hall gears up to add two new vendors; plans to expand to second location Union Grove in the fall