Waco tenant’s air conditioning hasn’t functioned for weeks during dangerous heat temperatures

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures continue to climb, people are relying on their air conditioners to keep them cool.

One Central Texas man doesn’t have that option as he has been without air conditioning for almost two weeks.

73-year-old, Philip Evans, said his air conditioning was fine during the 10 years he’s lived at the Historic Lofts of Waco High.

“It’s set on 76, but the temperature reading is 90 degrees. "

Evans said his AC has been out since June 29 and when he returned home July 4, he saw a block of ice over the AC unit.

“When they don’t work good, when they’re not efficient, they freeze up. It took hours of chipping away at it to get it off,” said Evans.

Some residents even placed foil over their windows to attempt to block the heat.

Evans said because he has a few health conditions, doctors recommend him to stay in a cool living space.  Since it’s steaming in his unit, Evans must stay with a relative for now.

“I’m recovering with COPD, had a touch of pneumonia. They don’t want me to be in the heat or stuffy places. I can’t even come back and clean up,” said Evans.

Evans said he’s continued to pay his rent on time and called the leasing office several times with no answer on the issue.

“I’m depressed and just angry too. I made calls, the phone is disconnected, can’t talk to anybody. No one seems to know anything,” said Evans.

KWTX went to the leasing office at the building to get answers, but the manager said there’s a scheduling issue with the vendor they work with to fix AC units.

“Like I told him and his daughter, I can only work with the vendor’s scheduling. So, if they’re not available to come out and fix it, there’s nothing I can do to fix it. I’m not going to release the information on the vendor.”

“I feel like they should reimburse me for a hotel room or something, wow,” said Evans.

The city is offering residents a place to cool down from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center through Friday, July 14th.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

