Big 12 Media Days: Baylor looks to be at their best when it matters most

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor football took the stage during the first day of the 2023 Big 12 football media days.

Coach Dave Aranda and five players represented the green and gold in Arlington.

Bayor quarterback Blake Shapen, tight end Drake Dabney, wide receiver Josh Cameron, defensive lineman TJ Franklin and linebacker Mike Smith Jr were selected to attend the event.

Baylor looks to finish strong this season, after losing the last four games of the 2022 season to finish the year 6-7.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.