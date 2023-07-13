Central Texas law enforcement agencies express concerns about recent scam trends and artificial intelligence

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas law enforcement agencies are battling recent reports of scammers posing as officers to get personal information and money as concerns about growing artificial intelligence software increases.

Over the past two months, at least five law enforcement agencies notified the public of scammers impersonating officials to con people out of thousands of dollars. These agencies include Killeen Police Department, Temple Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Four of the five agencies received reports of scammers using an agency number to call and impersonate a real officer that works with the department. The scammer tells the victim, if they do not pay a large amount of money via a gift card or money-transferring app, he or she will get arrested.

Killeen Police Department Sergeant Neal Holtzclaw said he has noticed this as a common trend, especially in the past three to four months. He said he thinks scammers are posing as law enforcement right now because they are capitalizing on people’s trust in police and sheriff’s offices.

These agencies are also finding scammers are using apps like Venmo and Cash App to get people to send them money. Holtzclaw said these apps are easier for scammers to receive money that is not trackable.

Agencies are also monitoring voice-over generation using artificial intelligence to impersonate officers or others voices to scam people into sending them money.

“It hasn’t become a problem as of yet,” Holtzclaw said in terms of KPD. “As more and more people are having access to it, and the services are becoming cheaper and cheaper, we can definitely see that there is the potential for this to become a problem. We’re monitoring it...we know that there are several companies out there that help us with our investigations that are also helping us out with that.”

Technology continues to benefit scammers as they may use computer programs or autogenerated phone numbers to call people using a non-emergency number of the law enforcement agency, according to Holtzclaw.

“It just randomly calls, and they can kind of base some of the information on the area code of the phone number,” he said.

There are ways people can avoid scammers if they answer the phone and it seems to be a local law enforcement officer asking for absurd amounts of money.

He said, if you receive this kind of phone call, you should ask them specific questions about the business or department like the address. He said the scammer may not know the details and may react suspiciously.

He also said people should ask for a call back number as well.

People should also remember that most law enforcement agencies nationwide do not accept money, especially over the phone.

There’s also options like registering for the Texas No Call List. This will alert telemarketers not to call you, so if you receive unknown phone calls, it is most likely a scammer.

He also said people can use blocking services with apps or in settings to block unknown numbers that are likely scammers.

He said, if people receive a scam call, they should immediately notify local law enforcement so they can start looking into it and aim to prevent it from scamming others.

To be safe, Holtzclaw said it’s best not to share personal information over the phone as artificial intelligence and voice generation are making it easier for people to fall victim to scams.

