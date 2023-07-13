Advertise
Central Texas woman arrested after allegedly committing arson on a residence, assaulting man

This investigation remains on-going
File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT
SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman has been arrested after allegedly committing arson on a home and assaulting a man.

San Saba Police Department responded at approximately 5 a.m. July 12 to a residence in the 700 block of West Gulf Street where police found the home fully engulfed and used hand-held fire extinguishers to spray down the surrounding homes to ensure the fire did not spread.

According to a witness, the person saw a woman commit criminal mischief and assault a man, then fled on foot from the location. She was later found and arrested in the 700 block of North Cherokee Street.

Liliana Simental-Valenzuela, 38, has been charged with assaulting family violence and is being held at the San Saba County Jail.

“The San Saba Police Department in collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety will continue to investigate this incident. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will also begin to thoroughly examine potential arson charges. I would also like to commend the swift and decisive actions of the on-scene law enforcement personnel. They worked quickly to contain the fire to prevent it from spreading to neighboring residences and their dedication and quick actions undoubtedly saved property from damage and possibly several lives in the process.” San Saba Police Chief John Bauer.

This investigation remains on-going.

