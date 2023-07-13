Coworkers react to Fairfield woman’s passing at medical spa

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Coworkers of a Fairfield woman are still in shock after she passed away Monday afternoon in Wortham.

47-year-old, Jenifer Cleveland, was found unconscious at the Luxe Medspa and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cleveland worked at the radio station, KNES Texas 99.1 since August of last year.

Coworkers said Cleveland always had a great attitude and put 100% into everything she did.

Program director, Buzz Russell, said it takes true talent to work at the KNES Texas 99.1 radio station in Fairfield.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to find the right person in radio,” said Russell.

But he said he made the right choice hiring Cleveland as a sales representative last year.

“People dip their toe in the water and decide, ‘No, this is not for me.’ But Jenifer jumped into this thing feet first and she was amazing,” said Russell.

Russell said Cleveland had an affectious smile and radiant energy that made you love her instantly.

“She was an amazing asset. She fit right in; the chemistry was great. She was one of us, she became a part of the family,” said Russell.

Russell said the radio station is a little dark without Cleveland’s shining light.

“You’re trying to wrap your head around what possibly went wrong. ‘What happened? This can’t be,’ Yes, it is strange to walk back into the building and know she’s not going to be there. It is just such a very strange thing,” said Russell.

Russell said folks gravitated to Cleveland before she even worked at the station.

He said she was people’s favorite waitress at the I-45 Coffee Shop.

“She was immensely popular in town. She was popular from previous jobs that she had. It wasn’t just the simple fact that she was a part of the radio station, Jenifer was kind of a force of nature.”

Russell said people in the radio industry and community showed a large amount of support on social media, and even created the hashtag #lovelikeJen.

“Jennifer loved people. She loved her job, her community, her family. That is probably the biggest thing that she left me with, Love Like Jen,” said Russell.

Friday, a celebration of life will be held for Cleveland at 2 p.m. at the Twisted Vines Event Center in Fairfield.

KWTX reached out to the Luxe Medspa for comment and haven’t heard back.

KWTX also called the Wortham Police Department for updates on the case and am still waiting for a reply.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.