DPS investigating auto-pedestrian crash on SH 320

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTPHALIA, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Thursday morning.

DPS troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at approximately 5:30 a.m. July 13 on SH-320 near CR-3000 in Westphalia.

The preliminary investigation discovered that a Hyundai passenger car traveling southbound crashed into a pedestrian that was in the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have not been notified.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

