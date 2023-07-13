Former Kempner mayor arrested, charged in alleged assault of family member

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Former Kempner mayor Keith Harvey was arrested and accused of assault causing bodily injury against a family member, interference with emergency request for assistance, and indecent assault, according to an affidavit.

On April 8, 2023, Kempner Chief of Police Heriberto Rodriguez was contacted by Harvey’s wife, who said that on April 7, Harvey assaulted her after he accused her of having an affair with a man named “Kevin,” according to an affidavit.

During the argument, Harvey allegedly pinned the woman on their bed and removed the wedding ring from her finger, causing her pain, the affidavit states.

Harvey’s wife pushed Harvey off of her with her foot, and Harvey responded by grabbing her foot and twisting it, the court document states.

Harvey’s wife told Harvey she was going to her phone to call 911, but Harvey allegedly took her phone and refused to give it back until she left the property.

After getting permission from Harvey’s wife, Chief Rodriguez examined the woman’s hand and ankle, and found that there was not wedding ring on her finger, and saw lines on her finger consistent with someone wearing a ring, the affidavit states.

The ankle of Harvey’s wife was discolored and swollen, the affidavit further alleges.

