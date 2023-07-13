A glimmer of hope for rain

A strong heat dome continues to control our weather, there is no relief in sight for at least the next week. I’m sorry! Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs around 102-105 and max heat index values as high as 111. We get “downgraded” from an excessive heat warning to heat advisory for tomorrow, but that’s just a technicality. It’s still going to be hot and humid!! Keep drinking that water, wearing the sunscreen, limiting time outdoors, and enjoying A/C as much as possible. There is an elevated threat for wildfires generally west of the I-35 corridor, so make sure to avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts.

Temperatures will actually slowly creep down as we ease into the upcoming weekend, but the extreme heat really isn’t going to break. Highs are a few degrees lower on Saturday and then still lowering a few more degrees on Sunday. The reason for the slight temperature improvement is because the heat-dome of high pressure is expected to move westward which will allow for temperatures to drop a little and may allow for those rain chances to return Sunday. Nearly all of the storms will stay north of I-20 Saturday but some of them could creep southward during the midday and afternoon hours. The storms likely won’t be severe, but storms could contain gusty winds, heavy downpours, and lightning too. The best chance for rain stays north of Highway 84. Temperatures will cool off a touch leading into Sunday’s low rain chance, but they’ll come right back up again all week long next week too. High pressure will be almost directly overhead which will boost the temperatures back to as high as about 105°, but we’re expecting humidity to drop. Heat index values through Saturday max out as high as 113°, but Sunday onward will feature heat index values “only” between about 104° and 109°.

