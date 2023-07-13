A glimmer of hope for rain

It’s not ALL bad across Central Texas. Yeah, it’ll continue to be hot and humid, but we may have a bit of hope to cling onto for maybe a bit of rain. The next best chance for rain arrives on Sunday but there is actually a chance for a stray few morning showers west of I-35 and west of Highway 281! It’s only a 10% chance of rain today and a 20% chance of rain Sunday, but it’s better than nothing! Temperatures this morning starting out in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm to between 100° and 107° this afternoon. Heat index values today should also climb to between 105° and 113° this afternoon. As far as today’s rain chances go, a few pop-up showers have formed north of our area pre-dawn today and are slowly sliding south. Since we’re under the ridge of high pressure, sinking air may squash these showers before they get here and these storms also don’t have anything to sustain them, so they’ll likely fizzle before reaching us. If we’re lucky, a few showers could roll through after sunrise through about 1 PM west of I-35 and west of Highway 281. It’s probably a mirage of rain, but hopefully Sunday’s rainfall chances are less mirage and more actuality.

Temperatures will actually slowly creep down as we ease into the upcoming weekend, but the extreme heat really isn’t going to break. High temperatures Friday will warm to near 104° with a high of 103° Saturday and only a high near 100°. The heat-dome of high pressure is expected to move westward which will allow for temperatures to drop a little and may allow for those rain chances to return Sunday. Nearly all of the storms will stay north of I-20 Saturday but some of them could creep southward during the midday and afternoon hours. The storms likely won’t be severe, but storms could contain gusty winds, heavy downpours, and lightning too. The best chance for rain stays north of Highway 84. Temperatures will cool off a touch leading into Sunday’s low rain chance, but they’ll come right back up again all week long next week too. High pressure will be almost directly overhead which will boost the temperatures back to as high as about 105°, but we’re expecting humidity to drop. Heat index values through Saturday max out as high as 113°, but Sunday onward will feature heat index values “only” between about 104° and 109°.

