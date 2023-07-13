‘I still have work to do,’ beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says as he recovers from bout with cancer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Beloved KWTX weatherman Rusty Garrett said his journey to recovery continues nearly a year to the date he was diagnosed with stage 2 to 3 esophageal cancer.

Rusty says while he’s thankful to be declared cancer free, the journey to good health continues and it’s not an easy one.

“Overall, I think I’m doing pretty well,” Rusty said. “I’m not there yet. I still have some work to do.”

Rusty appeared on Midday on Thursday and revealed one of his greatest obstacles now that his treatment has ended is gaining weight.

WATCH: RUSTY’S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JULIE HAYS

A major surgery in January left Rusty with essentially a smaller stomach.

“They had to go in and cut out a large portion of my upper stomach and part of my lower esophagus,” Rusty said. “So, obviously you can’t eat until that heals, and I was sustained by a feeding tube.”

Gaining weight and a lack of energy has been the biggest obstacle for Rusty the last several months.

He’s lost more than 30 pounds since the feeding tube was removed.

“Once the feeding tube was removed then it was up to me to maintain that intake and the stomach shrunk. So, it’s kind of like bariatric surgery,” Rusty said. “I have a whole different system inside me now.”

In true Rusty fashion, he’s not focusing on the negative. He strapped on a pair of suspenders to hold up his baggy pants during a TV appearance on Midday Thursday and wore that same big smile that’s endeared audiences for years.

Rusty Garrett (KWTX)

Rusty talked about his thankfulness for his caretaker and wife, Ann, and reflected on what the last 12 months have been like for them both.

“I look back and I think, ‘wow, I went through that.’ I actually went through that nine-hour surgery, 18 ½ days in the hospital connected to everything you can think of. It was just brutal.”

Rusty said his first grandchild, Liam, who lives in Japan with his parents, Rusty’s son, Will and his wife, has motivated him since day one. Will is stationed in Japan with the Air Force.

“I think back on those days where I was just ready to throw my hands up in the air and say, ‘I can’t do this.’ But perseverance, support of my wife and the wonderful viewers in Central Texas, and a little bitty boy who is now over a year old, my grandson, has been a great motivation to get better so that I can spend time with him.”

Rusty will continue to get scans every six months.

He says he doesn’t know what the next year holds, but he’s determined to get better and eventually get back to normal life.

“I think in time I’ll be out on the property with my chainsaw doing all the things that I used to do, and I’d like to be able to get back to a routine of working out.”

Rusty wants to thank all of Central Texas for your encouragement and prayers and says without you, he’s not sure he’d have made it.

“Can I just say how much it means to me to have the support of the viewers just knowing that people out there realize the struggle and are so supportive in their kind words and their prayers,” Rusty said. “It doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.