Judge extends prison surrender date for capitol rioter from Central Texas while wife recovers from health issues

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: A judge has extended Christopher Ray Grider’s prison surrender date by 30 days to provide care for his wife while she recovers from health issues.

Grider provided the court with a copy of his wife’s medical records to fulfill the request.

The new surrender date for Grider is August 18, 2023.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The Central Texas vineyard owner who is headed to prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked a federal judge to delay his surrender date while his wife recovers from a recent spate of health issues.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Christopher Ray Grider to 83 months, or just less than seven years, in federal prison after she found him guilty on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a December trial in Washington, D.C.

The judge also ordered Grider to pay $5,044 in restitution for damage he caused the Capitol and to surrender $800 he raised in a Go Fund Me account before it was closed.

The judge allowed Grider, co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, to remain free on bond and ordered him to voluntarily surrender at the federal prison in Bastrop on July 19.

Judge Kollar-Kotelly found Grider guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.

Grider, who has three sons and a 3-month-old daughter, sought a prison term in the range of 18 months, while the government asked the judge to send him to prison for a term at the high end of the sentencing guidelines recommendation. He faced a maximum prison term of 39½ years.

In a motion filed this week, Grider’s attorney, Brent Mayr, of Houston, asked the judge to extend Grider’s freedom for at least 30 days because his wife has experienced a number of physical ailments, leaving the 41-year-old Grider to care for his wife while she recovers and their four children.

“This motion is not made for the purpose of delay,” Mayr wrote. “Mr. Grider has continued to comply with his conditions of release and has no intention of doing any differently. He has done his best to prepare for his surrender. But given the complications his wife has sustained over the past month and a half, it is still necessary for him to remain at home to care of her and their four children until she is well enough to care for their children on her own.”

Mayr, who declined a KWTX interview request on Grider’s behalf, represented to the court that government prosecutors plan to take no position on his request.

The judge had not ruled on Grider’s motion as of Thursday.

Mayr informed the judge that Grider had to rush his wife to the emergency room shortly after they returned from his sentencing hearing in May when she experienced abdominal pain and vomiting. Doctors discovered her gall bladder was compacted with gall stones, with several cysts along the gall bladder walls, according to the motion.

She underwent emergency surgery. However, a week later, she went back to the hospital, where doctors discovered her liver was injured, “possibly during the previous surgery to repair her gall bladder,” the motion states.

Then, in early July, Grider’s wife returned to the hospital a third time with “continued complications,” according to the motion. She was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis, inflammation of the liver, a urinary tract infection and inflammation of the bile ducts due to gall stones “that were left behind after the previous surgery.” She was hospitalized four days before being released, the motion states.

“However, she is still unable to function and will require Mr. Grider’s assistance over the next several weeks as she recovers,” Mayr told the judge.

Grider argued that government prosecutors misinterpreted his intentions when he entered the historic building and said he merely got caught up in the moment after he and a friend went to Washington to support former President Donald Trump.

Grider has filed a notice of his intent to appeal his conviction, and the court approved his request for a court-appointed attorney to handle the appeal because he said he doesn’t have the money to hire an appellate attorney on his own.

“It is truly a tragic ending to a tragic story,” Mayr said in an email to KWTX.

Mayr said after Grider was sentenced that Grider regrets his actions on Jan. 6 and apologizes to his family, his community and his country. He said that Grider “did not assault anyone, much less, threaten anyone with violence before, during or after that tragic day.”

In court pleadings, government prosecutors sought the higher sentence “in light of the severity of Grider’s conduct, his complete lack of remorse, his continued obstruction by lying repeatedly under oath at trial, and the need to deter Grider and others.”

Mayr argued Grider did not break into the building, but walked through an open door.

Grider can be seen on Capitol surveillance video wearing a red “Make America Great cap” with a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flag tied around his shoulders. He also was seen on video handing a hard hat to a man, who used it to break a window in a door to the Speaker’s Lobby.

Grider was standing a few feet away when a Capitol police officer shot and killed rioter Ashli Babbitt as she tried to climb through the window of the lobby door.

The judge, however, noted after the trial that Grider “was a leader, not a follower,” during the insurrection, in which more than 100 police officer were injured and resulted in more than $2.8 million in losses.

