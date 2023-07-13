Advertise
Killeen man sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting girl in Bellmead

Rickey Gene Lloyd Jr
Rickey Gene Lloyd Jr(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in 2016.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted the plea agreement between Rickey Gene Lloyd Jr. and prosecutors and sent him to prison for 15 years. Lloyd pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child and was sentenced to concurrent sentences.

Lloyd, 33, was indicted in 2018 as a habitual criminal because of convictions for possession of cocaine in 2013 and burglary of a habitation in 2010. Prosecutors waived the habitual criminal allegation as part of the plea bargain, which would have bumped his minimum prison term to 25 years, with a maximum term of life in prison.

According to arrest records, Lloyd sexually abused the girl while she was asleep at a Bellmead home. The girl woke up and ran into a bathroom and locked the door. She stayed in the bathroom until Lloyd agreed to take her to a family member’s home, reports state.

The girl reported the abuse to La Vega school officials, who notified Bellmead police.

Lloyd’s attorney, Melanie Walker, declined comment after Thursday’s hearing.

