Masked suspect robs Houston fast food restaurant

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a fast-food restaurant in Houston.

The suspect walked into a fast-food restaurant at the 10 block of E. Crosstimbers on June 29, 2023, at around 9:45 p.m.

When the suspect got to the counter, he pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.

The suspect then jumped over the counter and forced the employee to open the register.

Once the suspect had the money, he left the restaurant on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a 6-foot-tall Black man. He was wearing a white shirt, black ski mask, gray pants and white shoes.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

