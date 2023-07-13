Mother of Waco felon accused of kidnapping, threatening to kill estranged girlfriend charged

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Mary Jane Valdez, 55, the mother of a violent Waco felon accused of kidnapping and threatening to kill his estranged girlfriend, was arrested on July 19 and charged with kidnapping for her role in the incident, an arrest affidavit states.

The woman’s son, Francisco Valdez Jr., 36, is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated kidnapping resulting in bodily injury, assault-strangulation, violation of a protective order more than twice in a year, and repeat violation of a court order, after he choked, punched and bit his ex-girlfriend, a criminal complaint states.

Criminal complaints state that on June 18, Mary Jane drove her son, Francisco, to a residence in the 800 block of N. 17th Street.

While there, Francisco dragged his estranged girlfriend out of her home, assaulted the woman, and choked her, the documents state. Francisco kidnapped the woman, and forced her into the GMC Sierra pickup owned and driven by his mother, police wrote in the affidavits.

While inside the pickup, the victim allegedly overheard Mary Jane asking Francisco where he wanted her to drop them off.

Mary Jane then drove her son and the victim to a residence in the 1900 block of Homan. As the victim kicked and screamed in the backseat, Valdez was “biting, hitting, and strangling her around the neck,” the criminal complaints state.

“When they got to Homan, Francisco (exited the vehicle) and asked someone to bring him a rope,” the document states, “Francisco told people there he was going to kill (the victim) because he was looking at 50 years in prison for the cases she put on him.”

The victim noticed someone she knew standing outside the SUV and screamed for help. The person whom the victim recognized then got into an argument with Valdez and demanded he let the victim go. They both started struggling as the witness attempted to pull the victim out of the pickup, the document states.

During the struggle, Mary Jane allegedly said, “don’t mess up my seat ... stop kicking and playing around back there,” the court document states.

Those at the scene soon heard the sound of police sirens and Francisco ran away on foot, his mother drove off in her truck, and the victim was able to escape, the document states.

The victim spoke with police officers and detectives who noticed she had bruises around her neck, body and legs, in addition to bite marks on her arms and legs.

Francisco was previously convicted of assault family violence in April 2019 and sentenced to four years in prison, court documents state. Prior to the latest incident, Valdez already had an assault family violence case, and a violation of a court order case, pending in the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, court records show.

He is being held at the McLennan County Detention Facility on bond amounts totaling $320,000.

A bond amount for the mother was not listed in online jail records Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.