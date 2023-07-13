Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Mother of Waco felon accused of kidnapping, threatening to kill estranged girlfriend charged

Suspect threatened to kill victim “because he was looking at 50 years in prison for the cases she put on him,” affidavit states
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Mary Jane Valdez, 55, the mother of a violent Waco felon accused of kidnapping and threatening to kill his estranged girlfriend, was arrested on July 19 and charged with kidnapping for her role in the incident, an arrest affidavit states.

The woman’s son, Francisco Valdez Jr., 36, is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated kidnapping resulting in bodily injury, assault-strangulation, violation of a protective order more than twice in a year, and repeat violation of a court order, after he choked, punched and bit his ex-girlfriend, a criminal complaint states.

Criminal complaints state that on June 18, Mary Jane drove her son, Francisco, to a residence in the 800 block of N. 17th Street.

While there, Francisco dragged his estranged girlfriend out of her home, assaulted the woman, and choked her, the documents state. Francisco kidnapped the woman, and forced her into the GMC Sierra pickup owned and driven by his mother, police wrote in the affidavits.

While inside the pickup, the victim allegedly overheard Mary Jane asking Francisco where he wanted her to drop them off.

Mary Jane then drove her son and the victim to a residence in the 1900 block of Homan. As the victim kicked and screamed in the backseat, Valdez was “biting, hitting, and strangling her around the neck,” the criminal complaints state.

“When they got to Homan, Francisco (exited the vehicle) and asked someone to bring him a rope,” the document states, “Francisco told people there he was going to kill (the victim) because he was looking at 50 years in prison for the cases she put on him.”

The victim noticed someone she knew standing outside the SUV and screamed for help. The person whom the victim recognized then got into an argument with Valdez and demanded he let the victim go. They both started struggling as the witness attempted to pull the victim out of the pickup, the document states.

During the struggle, Mary Jane allegedly said, “don’t mess up my seat ... stop kicking and playing around back there,” the court document states.

Those at the scene soon heard the sound of police sirens and Francisco ran away on foot, his mother drove off in her truck, and the victim was able to escape, the document states.

The victim spoke with police officers and detectives who noticed she had bruises around her neck, body and legs, in addition to bite marks on her arms and legs.

Francisco was previously convicted of assault family violence in April 2019 and sentenced to four years in prison, court documents state. Prior to the latest incident, Valdez already had an assault family violence case, and a violation of a court order case, pending in the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, court records show.

He is being held at the McLennan County Detention Facility on bond amounts totaling $320,000.

A bond amount for the mother was not listed in online jail records Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47

Latest News

Music Makers with Gordon Collier featuring Dale Watson (FULL VERSION) - 7.20.23
Daniel Ramirez-Maldonado
Waco man charged in child sex assault case pleads guilty to reduced misdemeanor, facing deportation
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.20.23
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.20.23
The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office waived a capital murder charge against Lavell...
Waco man who killed Mr. Greek employee sentenced to 40 years in prison
Arrest warrant issued in fire that killed three people, destroyed Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview