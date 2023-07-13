Pups found abandoned in duct taped box by Fuzzy Friends Rescue ready for adoption

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The six Pyrenees mix puppies found duct taped in a box by Fuzzy Friends Rescue are ready for adoption.

All six pups have been spayed and neutered.

Of the six pups there are four girls and two boys.

Their names are Danny, Doc, Diane, Daisy, Dixie and Daphne.

Anyone who is interested in adopting one of these pups can fill out an application online here.

