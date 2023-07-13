Advertise
Pups found abandoned in duct taped box by Fuzzy Friends Rescue ready for adoption

The Pyrenees mix puppies were duct taped inside a box and left to die by the side of a Waco road.
The Pyrenees mix puppies were duct taped inside a box and left to die by the side of a Waco road.(KWTX)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The six Pyrenees mix puppies found duct taped in a box by Fuzzy Friends Rescue are ready for adoption.

All six pups have been spayed and neutered.

Of the six pups there are four girls and two boys.

Their names are Danny, Doc, Diane, Daisy, Dixie and Daphne.

Anyone who is interested in adopting one of these pups can fill out an application online here.

