Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.13.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas.

Sol de Jalisco at 8774 West Adams in Temple got an 85 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the permit was withheld.

Apparently, there was a “very heavy gnat presence” in the bar around

Draft beer trench drain-clean and other areas.

There were hanging pest strips.

Of course, that could be because the back door was propped open.

Raw chicken was thawing on the same table as the cooked chicken.

Taqueria la Perla at 604 Waco Road in Belton got a 92 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the permit was withheld.

The report noted, not everyone had a food handler’s card, which was a repeat violation.

The dough cutting machine and other equipment needed cleaning along with the floors and walls.

There were rat droppings in the storage areas

This place needed a re-inspection.

Popeye’s Chicken at 1001 West Central Texas Expressway in Killeen got a 96 on a recent inspection.

This was all because of a complaint.

According to the food safety worker, there was a way for rodents to get inside the building above the soda machine.

However, they did not find any rats.

There were gnats though, and the food permit was expired.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Weird Doughs Café & Bakery at 11 North 6th Street in Temple.

The name may say it all.

I would describe it more as inventive, creative, and artsy, since you will find pieces commissioned by local artists.

The business has an assortment of cupcakes, one that may echo the black forest.

There are sandwiches, pasta salads, and more.

Come sit a spell.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

