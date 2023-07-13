Ricky and Clint “Bubba” Smith from Storage Wars: Texas to host college scholarship fundraiser Saturday

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - On Saturday, July 15th, 2023, Central Texas College and Texas A&M University of Central Texas are holding their inaugural Treasure Wars: Collegiate Edition fundraiser, hosted by Ricky and Clint “Bubba” Smith from the popular A&E show, ‘Storage Wars: Texas.’

The auction is a fundraiser that will allow attendees to bid on various auction items that are up for sale.

“It’s going to take place at Texas A&M at Warrior Hall, and it’s gonna be a fun event with auction items, raffle items, and just a great deal of fun,” Valerie Payson, the executive director of the CTC Foundation, told KWTX.

Just some of those auction items include patio furniture sets, a night with Chip and Joanna Gaines at Silobration, and even two Lainey Wilson tickets, with all proceeds benefiting the Eagle Warrior scholarship, a joint effort between CTC and TAMUCT.

“It’s two years here at our institution, and then two years at Texas A&M, so it’s a four-year scholarship for the awarding student,” Payson said.

For Ricky and Bubba, who are both Central Texas natives, supporting local education is a no-brainer.

“It’s a good feeling, it makes your heart feel good to do that kind of stuff because it’s gonna benefit in the future for these children and kids who don’t have the opportunity to do so,” Ricky Smith, an auctioneer for Storage Wars: Texas, said.

They’re hopeful they can rally folks to reach the foundation’s goal of $20,000, which would fund one to two students’ educations.

“I want to raise an insane amount of money for these kids,” Ricky Smith said. “Let’s send more than just two kids, let’s send 10 kids,” Clint “Bubba” Smith chimed in.

Those looking to attend can purchase tickets for $15 and learn more about the event here.

