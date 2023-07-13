Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple ISD adds armed security officers to campuses amid HB3

FILE- Temple ISD boots safety measures for elementary campuses
FILE- Temple ISD boots safety measures for elementary campuses
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Independent School District will be adding full-time, armed security officers at eight of its campuses for the 2023-2024 school year that was appoved at the July 10 monthly meeting.

The board approved a recommendation to contract with American Paratus to add full-time, armed security officers at the following schools:

  • Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy,
  • Cater Elementary,
  • Hector P. Garcia Elementary,
  • Kennedy-Powell Elementary,
  • Raye-Allen Elementary,
  • Scott Elementary,
  • Western Hills Elementary
  • Fred W. Edwards Academy.

The district will continue to employ seven school resource officers assigned to

  • Temple High School,
  • Wheatley Alternative Education Center
  • Bonham Middle School,
  • Lamar Middle School,
  • Travis Science Academy,
  • Jefferson Elementary
  • Thornton Elementary

With the hiring of the additional armed security officers, Temple ISD will have full-time, armed security officers at every campus in the district starting with the 2023-2024 school year. The district will also continue to employ non-commissioned security officers at all secondary campuses.

TISD is collaborating with the Temple Police Department and Chief Shawn Reynolds on implementation and to ensure that the new security officers will be integrated into the district’s overall safety and security plans.

“Student and staff safety are job one. We have worked hand-in-hand with the Temple Police Department on all safety measures and couldn’t ask for better counsel and support,” said Dr. Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple schools. “Deploying a 1:1 campus to trained armed personnel ratio will reduce response time and create a more secure environment for our children and staff members.”

Some of these changes are in response to the passage of HB3, which requires armed security officers at each campus, in addition to other requirements to be determined by the School Safety Center. The limited funding provided by that bill is not adequate to cover the required costs, however, even with the lack of sufficient legislative funding, TISD is moving forward with the implementation of the armed security requirement as safety remains one of the district’s highest priorities.

“Ensuring the safety of our students and staff always has and always will be a priority for the board,” said Dan Posey, president of the TISD board of trustees. “We remain hopeful that the legislature will recognize that providing additional safety measures comes at an increased cost that is not adequately provisioned through current law. Regardless, Temple ISD will start the 2023-2024 school year with armed security officers on all campuses.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on...
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County

Latest News

File Graphic
San Saba woman arrested on family violence charge after home goes up in flames
Police sirens (Generic photo)
DPS investigating auto-pedestrian crash on SH 320
Retired Central Texas woman still paying back over $100k in student loans
KWTX News 10 This Morning: 7.13.23 (A segment)