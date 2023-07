WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is currently trying to find 13 year-old Chanel Johnson.

According to authorities, she was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on July 13.

Johnson is said to be about 5′3 and 120 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Johnson, contact Temple PD at (254)-298-5500.

