WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is trying to locate 13 year-old Reginald Adams.

They say Adams was last seen around 10:40 p.m. on July 12.

Temple PD also says that Adams is around 5′2 and 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Temple PD would like anyone with information about Adams to contact them at (254)-298-5500.

