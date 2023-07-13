Advertise
Two people stabbed in Moody after domestic dispute, police say

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - A domestic dispute led to two people being stabbed on Wednesday night in Moody, according to the Moody Police Department.

Police says both people were stabbed by the man involved. The woman victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is in stable condition.

The man was taken to the hospital by air and his condition is currently unknown, according to police.

MPD asked for the help of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene teams. Multiple other agencies helped as well.

No additional information is available at this time. MPD will provide updates as they become available.

