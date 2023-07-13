Waco felon with violent criminal history accused of kidnapping, threatening to kill estranged girlfriend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Francisco Valdez Jr., 36, is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated kidnapping resulting in bodily injury, assault-strangulation, violation of a protective order more than twice in a year, and repeat violation of a court order, after he choked, punched and bit his ex-girlfriend, a criminal complaint states.

Valdez has prior convictions for assault-strangulation and violation of a court order, online jail records show. He is being held at the McLennan County Detention Facility on bond amounts totaling $320,000.

The criminal complaint states that on June 18, Valdez went to a residence in the 800 block of N. 17th Street, dragged his estranged girlfriend out of her home, assaulted the woman, and choked her. Valdez allegedly kidnapped the woman, the document further states, and forced her into an SUV owned and driven by his mother.

The suspect’s mother allegedly drove her son and the victim to the 1900 block of Homan. As the woman kicked and screamed in the backseat of the SUV, Valdez was “biting, hitting, and strangling her around the neck,” the complaint states.

“When they got to Homan, Francisco (exited the SUV) and asked someone to bring him a rope,” the document states, “Francisco told people there he was going to kill (the victim) because he was looking at 50 years in prison for the cases she put on him.”

The victim noticed someone she knew standing outside the SUV and screamed for help. The person whom the victim recognized then got into an argument with Valdez and demanded he let the victim go. They both started struggling as the witness attempted to pull the victim out of the SUV, the document states.

During the struggle, Valdez’s mother allegedly said, “don’t mess up my seat ... stop kicking and playing around back there,” the court document states.

Those at the scene soon heard the sound of police sirens and Valdez ran away on foot, his mother drove off in the SUV, and the victim was able to escape, the document states.

The woman spoke with police officers and detectives who noticed she had bruises around her neck, body and legs, in addition to bite marks on her arms and legs.

Valdez was previously convicted of assault family violence in April 2019 and sentenced to four years in prison, court documents state. Prior to the latest incident, Valdez already had an assault family violence case, and a violation of a court order case, pending in the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, court records show.

KWTX is working to confirm if Valdez’s mother will be charged.

KWTX News 10 This Morning: 7.13.23 (A segment)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.