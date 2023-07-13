Waco man who shot girlfriend in the back, paralyzing her, sentenced to 45 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who shot his girlfriend in the back during an argument in 2021, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down, was sentenced to 45 years in prison Thursday.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court sentenced Dari Washington, 23, during a hearing at which his former girlfriend, Jaira Kirven, said she thinks the judge’s sentence was sufficient, but told Washington he sentenced her to life in a wheelchair.

“Forty five years is enough, but I want you to know that this has ruined my life,” she said in a victim impact statement. “My life’s ruined. I may smile and go on with my day, but my life is ruined.”

Kirven, who still has a bullet lodged in her spine, told Washington she was hospitalized recently with an infection in her legs caused by her paralysis.

Washington must serve at least half of his prison term before he can seek parole.

Prosecutors Luke McCowan and Duncan Widmann asked Kelly during a hearing in May to put Washington in prison for life.

A trauma surgeon testified at that hearing that one of the four bullets that struck Kirven was one centimeter away from striking her heart and causing certain death.

Washington’s attorney, Darren Obenoskey, declined comment Thursday after the hearing.

Washington, who rejected a 30-year plea offer, fired nine shots from a 9 mm pistol at Kirven, striking her four times.

Kirven testified in March that she and Washington had been living together at the Eagle Crest Apartments on Bellmead Drive for about three months when they got into an argument about his relationship with some of his friends. She said she called him “fake,” and he grabbed her pistol. He said, “Well, since I’m fake…” and then cocked the gun and fired a shot into her back and one in her thigh, she said.

Washington threw the gun down and fled in her car. He surrendered to police about a mile from the apartment.

Washington told the judge in March that he has accepted responsibility for his actions, which include knocking a woman unconscious in 2017 and posting a video on Facebook of him and a 14-year-old girl having sex in a Waco High School bathroom in 2016.

Both of those incidents resulted in convictions after his deferred probation was revoked in each case.

