WATCH: Four Suspects rob pawn shop, flee after taking money

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

Four suspects walked up at about 7:00 p.m. June 27 to a pawn shop at the 3800 block of Broadway where one of them immediately pulled out a handgun while demanding the money from the cash registers.

Three of the suspects remained outside as lookouts while the fourth suspect removed the money from the cash drawers.

Once the suspect had the money, all four suspects fled the location on foot.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 24 years old, around 5 feet 10 inches and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man that is heavy-set with black wavy hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt and black pants.

The fourth suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a thin build and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

If you have any information related to this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

