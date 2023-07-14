Bell, Coryell, Hill, Falls, McLennan among 150 Texas counties declared by USDA as natural primary disaster areas due to drought

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently declared 150 Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas due to qualifying drought, with many of them located in Central Texas.

While the state-wide drought conditions have improved since last year, many Central Texans, specifically ranchers and farmers, are still suffering from the heat and lack of rainfall.

“There was not any moisture leading into the summer months that we had fortunately this year,” Gary Joiner, a spokesperson for the Texas Farm Bureau, said. “So the degree of drought is less this year.”

According to drought.gov, 11.3 million Texas residents are in areas of drought, and because of this, the USDA has named 150 Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas.

“The declarations for drought are based on the drought monitor, and the level of drought,” Roel Garza, the farm loan program chief with the USDA, told KWTX. “Severe drought could be a D2, extreme is D3, and then exceptional drought is D4.”

For farmers in those counties, the impacts of the drought have been wide-reaching.

“Lower crop production, yields are gonna be less, animals are not gonna be as productive,” Joiner said. “And some of the losses on the livestock side as well. So it’s really about productivity.”

This is the case for Hill County farmer Rodney Schronk, who says the drought has taken a hit predominantly on his cotton crop.

“We had a cool, wet spring that started our cotton off very, very slow, and then it just abruptly changed to no rain, very hot conditions,” Schronk told KWTX. “And now, lots of wind.”

Luckily for farmers in designated areas like Schronk, the USDA designation means they’ll be able to apply for emergency loans.

“These could be loans to help to replace equipment or livestock that’s been lost, to help recoup losses from the farm or ranch that have incurred because, in this case, drought,” Joiner said.

To learn more about whether you’re eligible for an emergency loan, or to access the application, click here.

The application closes November 17th, 2023.

