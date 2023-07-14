Advertise
College Station man indicted by grand jury on child indecency charges

David John Kocmoud, 55, is charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child- Sexual Contact, a...
David John Kocmoud, 55, is charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child- Sexual Contact, a second-degree felony.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges linked to a child indecency investigation, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

David John Kocmoud, 55, is charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child- Sexual Contact, a second-degree felony.

According to online jail records, Kocmoud was arrested by the College Station Police Department in October of 2022 and was released on bonds totaling $40,000.

The offense dates for the charges are listed as September 1, 2018, and September 2, 2018.

Details of the investigation and allegations were not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

