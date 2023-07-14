Dangerous heat continues into the weekend

A Heat Advisory has now been placed for all of Central Texas through at least 9PM Saturday. This will likely be extended further into the weekend and into next week. There’s a chance we could see that once again ungraded to an excessive heat warning next week as temperatures are on the rise starting Monday. Keep drinking lots of water, wearing plenty of sunscreen, limiting time outdoors, and enjoying the A/C as much as possible. The heat dome continues to remain the major weather story for us in Central Texas. Sadly there’s no *major movement with that high pressure system out west, but since it’s not right on top of us this weekend we do have a small hope for rain!

An isolated rain chance does try to give us some spots of rain on Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday. Overall the better chance for storms will stay to our north, but we could see a few showers/storms bubble up. The best chance for rain stays north of Highway 84 & north of Bell County. Coverage of rain is only around 10% to 20% and totals of rain look to be around .10″ or less. A little more cloud cover can also be expected for the weekend and that helps to give us some relief. Temperatures dip down a tad -- around 100° to 105° Saturday afternoon and 97° to 103° Sunday. Unfortunately, the feels-like temperatures stay around 110° for Saturday and up to 108° Sunday, which is why we expect the heat Advisory to be extended beyond 9pm Saturday.

Triple digit temperatures are here to stay and our temperatures will actually begin to climb back up as the high begins to shift eastward next week. Rain chances will be shut off for next week too. Mornings start out in the upper 70s every morning next week and afternoons will feature sunshine and a breeze out of the south. Highs next week will be around 102° to 105° each day. Humidity levels may lower a tad for next week too - which will begin to make slow improvements to our heat indices. We may start to see some more clouds build back in by late next week, but rain chances are still looking slim to none. As a reminder too… With rain chances staying very minimal and the heat staying on full blast - our fire danger remains elevated. Fire Danger is highest west of I-35 where yearly rainfall totals are lower, but we all need to remain fire weather aware until we can get some much needed rainfall across Central Texas. Continue to remain mindful of what you are doing outdoors in this hot and dry weather!

