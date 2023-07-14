Advertise
ERCOT issues weather watch after setting new peak demand record

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - ERCOT has issued a weather watch from July 16 until July 18 due to high forecasted temperatures and higher electrical demand.

The grid conditions are expected to be normal during the weather watch and there is currently enough capacity to meet the forecasted demand, according to ERCOT.

A new all-time peak demand record of 81,046 MW was set on July 13, 2023.

The 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard from ERCOT shows the potential of a new all-time peak demand record next week.

