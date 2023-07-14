Felony case dismissed against ex-McLennan County probation officer charged in multi-county burglary investigation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed felony cases against a former McLennan County probation officer and a co-defendant in a multi-county theft and burglary ring just days before their scheduled trials.

Citing insufficient evidence, the DA’s office dismissed second-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity charges against Brittany Gail Hanzlicek, a former probation officer, and Robert Dudley Carr.

Hanzlicek and Carr were among nine suspects arrested in February 2020 in what the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said was a crime ring spanning McLennan, Lampasas, Navarro and Bell counties.

Another suspect arrested in the ring, Tamra Robinson, was not indicted.

Hanzlicek and Carr were on Monday’s trial docket in Waco’s 54th State District Court.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said they decided to dismiss the charges against Hanzlicek and Carr after further investigation.

“After additional investigation, meetings with co-defendants and their attorneys, as well as law enforcement officers, we believe those most culpable within the theft ring have been held accountable,” Tetens said. “Complicated cases of this nature take a team of individuals to resolve, and although it can be incredibly difficult, our office is ready and up for the challenge.”

Prosecutor Ralph Strother said dismissing the cases was the right thing to do.

“After conducting additional investigation, our office determined that evidence did not prove the guilt of Brittany Hanzlicek, Robert Dudley Carr and Tamra Nicole Robinson,” Strother said. “Doing the right thing means aggressively prosecuting the guilty and dismissing cases not supported by evidence.”

Hanzlicek’s attorney, Cody Cleveland, said Friday that the arrest ruined Hanzlicek’s career in the probation department and has cost her other job opportunities. He said he will seek to have the arrest expunged from her record now that the case has been dismissed.

Cleveland said Hanzlicek’s boyfriend and the father of her children, Nathan Cross, convinced authorities that Hanzlicek was unaware of his illegal activities. Cross said he kept the stolen goods in a locked garage that Hanzlicek didn’t have access to and had no way of knowing what he put in there, Cleveland said.

“It was really an unfortunate situation for her to get caught up in,” Cleveland said.

Cross is scheduled to plead guilty on July 27 with a recommendation from the DA’s office that he serve 10 years in prison.

Others charged in the theft ring include Barry Blagg, who also was set for trial on Monday but got a trial continuance until Oct. 9; Lyndon McHargue, who pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to six years in prison; and Heather Denise McHargue, who pleaded guilty in March in exchange for a recommendation from the DA’s office that she be placed on probation for 10 years. She is set for sentencing on Thursday.

Also charged in the ring were Dustin Warren Pitts, who pleaded guilty in December and was placed on probation for 10 years; and Robert Sears, who pleaded guilty to reduced state jail felony theft charges and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara estimated the ring stole more than $130,000 in property from numerous homes and businesses in Central Texas.

