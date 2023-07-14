Good News Friday: July 14, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to 5 KISD Texas Association of Future Educators students from the Career Center. They came home with a National championship in categories such as the Visualize Service Project and Ethical Dilemma where they research and deeply analyze an ethical issue.

Shoutout to KISD Career Center Senior Jamyron Keller and La Vega’s Kiyleyah Parr. Jamyron is the school’s DECA Vice President and has just earned the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5-A Player of the Year! And Kiyleyah is representing the 4-A division and is largely responsible for helping the team reach the state championship. They were selected from among 253 schools.

Congrats to Midway Alum, Joe Redfield, he was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 4th round of the MLB draft. The outfielder played at Temple College after high school and then at Sam Houston State. He had recently transferred to Georgia prior to the draft.

We want to wish one of our directors a Happy Belated Birthday. Abel or “A.J.” as we call him, turned 32 on Tuesday. He says he loves traveling, meeting new people, and trying new experiences. A.J. is a Waco native which is something of a rarity here in our morning crew. He’s been in the industry for 11 years!

And Happy 28th Birthday to our digital content producer, Angie Bonilla. She’s been with us for more than a year and half and is doing an awesome job. She’s from Puerto Rico and loves Marvel, collecting Funko Pops and reading.

We want to congratulate our very own Chantel Ropp for getting engaged! She says her boyfriend, Kyle Lanthier of two years planned a very special day for her. He drove her out to the Lake Austin Spa Resort and popped the question. She said yes, of course. Kyle even flew her entire family out from Chicago to celebrate afterwards. Our KWTX family just keeps growing! Congrats again Chantel!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.