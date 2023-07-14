HOT HOT HOT for the weekend

The past week has been all about triple digit temperatures for us in Central Texas. We’ve now seen 6 days in a row of 100°+ temperatures and we’ll continue to add on to that number as there is no heat relief in sight for at least the next 7 to 10 days unfortunately. Thursday was the hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching up to 106° at the Waco Regional Airport. A Heat Advisory has now been placed for all of Central Texas through at least 9PM Saturday. The Advisory is in place for air temperatures up to 105° and feels-like temperatures up to 110°. Keep drinking lots of water, wearing plenty of sunscreen, limiting time outdoors, and enjoying the A/C as much as possible. The heat dome continues to remain the major weather story for us in Central Texas. Sadly there’s no *major movement with that high pressure system out west.. So we’re expecting the dangerous heat to continue well into next week.

Friday morning is starting off warm and breezy. Temperatures are in the 70s to low 80s heading back to work. We’re expecting a full dose of sunshine throughout the day. The sun combining with breezy south winds will boost our temperatures up to 101° to 106° for the afternoon. We still have plenty of moisture in place - Which creates a problem for our feels-like temperatures, which will be around 105° to 111° this afternoon. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will start to “cool off” a few degrees as the high pressure system begins to shift a little further west… Nonetheless it’s still going to be very hot and steamy. As the high shifts further west, that may allow for some isolated rain chances to return to Central Texas for Saturday afternoon and again throughout the day on Sunday. Overall the better chance for storms will stay to our north, but that boundary may sag south into Central Texas and bring stray showers or storms into our northern/northeastern areas. The best chance for rain stays north of Highway 84. Coverage of rain is only around 10% to 20% and totals of rain look to be around .10″ or less. A little more cloud cover can also be expected for the weekend. Temperatures around 100° to 105° Saturday afternoon and 97° to 103° Sunday. Feels-like temperatures up to 110° for Saturday and up to 108° Sunday.

Triple digit temperatures are here to stay and our temperatures will actually begin to climb back up as the high begins to meander on eastward next week. Rain chances will be shut off for next week too. Mornings start out in the upper 70s every morning next week and afternoons will feature sunshine and a breeze out of the south. Highs next week will be around 102° to 105° each day. Humidity levels may lower a tad for next week too - Which will begin to make slow improvements to our heat indices. We may start to see some more clouds build back in by late next week, but rain chances are still looking slim to none. As a reminder too… With rain chances staying very minimal and the heat staying on full blast - Our Fire Danger remains elevated. Fire Danger is highest west of I-35 where yearly rainfall totals are lower, but we all need to remain fire weather aware until we can get some much needed rainfall across Central Texas. Continue to remain mindful of what you are doing outdoors in this hot and dry weather!

