How to maintain your lawn despite Waco’s Stage 2 water restrictions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A year later, the city of Waco is still in Stage 2 of their drought restrictions.

And with a stretch of hot and dry days ahead of us, some homeowners may be wondering how to go about watering their lawn while complying with the city’s rules.

Experts said if you’re using a watering hose, the restrictions don’t apply to you.

However, if you’re using an automatic irrigation system, you’re going to have to put in a little more effort to keep your grass from dying in this heat.

Even though the city of Waco is currently under water restrictions, Pete Padilla, owner of Pete’s Lawn Service, said it’s still possible to upkeep your lawn while complying.

“There’s some people, their lawn doesn’t really matter. But there’s some people who take extra pride in their lawn.”

As a reminder of those watering days in the Stage 2 restrictions, people with an odd numbered address can water lawns on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and those with even numbered addresses can water Wednesdays and Sundays.

Padilla said it’s best to water your lawn twice a day for 15 minutes in the early morning and late afternoon.

“Watering early will actually help the water absorb in. Naturally, you do want some of it to evaporate, you don’t want it to sit because it can cause fungus.”

Padilla said these rules only apply to those with automatic irrigation systems because they use large amounts of water.

“They have a lot of run off wastewater. So, they’ll see a lot of water going down the street. It’s one of those things where they’re trying to eliminate that portion of it.”

Padilla also said that it’s harmful if folks don’t comply with the restrictions.

“When we tend to look at it from a standpoint of, ‘I’m going to do what I want to do,’ type thing it can hurt a lot of people that are complying. The restrictions are going to get worse, they’re going to get enforced.”

Padilla recommends hand watering because you’re controlling it more and wasting a lot less water.

He also said you can put a timer on a sprinkler or manually turn it off.

