Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen police are searching for a missing 79-year-old man with dementia

Rios is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has grey hair, mustache and sideburns.
Rios is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has grey hair, mustache and sideburns.(Killeen PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is searching for missing 79-year-old Bievenido “Benny” Rios who has dementia.

Rios has been away from his residence since on Ruger Dr. since 4:30 p.m.

Rios is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has grey hair, mustache and sideburns.

He is possibly wearing black or brown pants, black shoes and a cowboy hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 254-501-8830.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Ricky and Clint “Bubba” Smith from Storage Wars: Texas to host college scholarship fundraiser Saturday
Diablo IV review
Diablo IV is a Franchise Topper, With Near Perfect Endgame Fun | Review
An Aerial image of a suburban neighborhood in San Marcos on October 18, 2021
Long-awaited property tax-cut bills head to Gov. Greg Abbott
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.13.23
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.13.23