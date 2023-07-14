Killeen police are searching for a missing 79-year-old man with dementia

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is searching for missing 79-year-old Bievenido “Benny” Rios who has dementia.

Rios has been away from his residence since on Ruger Dr. since 4:30 p.m.

Rios is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has grey hair, mustache and sideburns.

He is possibly wearing black or brown pants, black shoes and a cowboy hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 254-501-8830.

