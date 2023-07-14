Killeen Senior Center hosts senior citizen prom

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - The Lions Club Park Senior Center in Killeen is hosting its second annual free Senior Prom for the community Friday night to help bring seniors together in the area.

“It’s just really getting them aware of what’s out here in the community,” Theresa Lafleur, Manager of the Senior Center, said. “Our senior center is full of active seniors. These are not seniors that sit and play cards all day or knit all day. These are seniors that go to Zumba in the morning, circuit training in the afternoon, art classes...prom.”

Lafleur also said she hopes it brings a feeling of nostalgia to the seniors.

“We’re bringing back memories and taking pictures,” she said.

Community members donated around 200 dresses and about 30 suits as well as accessories and shoes for seniors to choose from and wear to the prom for free.

The center also provided free hair cuts and manicures Thursday for those getting ready to go to the event.

Josie Gutierrez frequently visits the senior center and is getting ready for the big night. She said she is a Veteran and could not have afforded a new dress and manicure, so she is grateful for the community and the center for making the them feel so special every day, but especially tonight.

She said she was not able to attend her proms during high school, so this event is very special to her.

”I grew up in a big family of ten, and when I graduated back in ‘75, there was no money, and so my dad was the only one working, and so I didn’t get to go to a prom,” she said. “That’s why I like it because I still feel like I deserve to have fun, pretending as my prom, and so I just get excited.”

She said she excited to welcome others to the vibrant community at the Senior Center as well.

”I’m just excited, and I like to invite people that is going to be watching this to come and join us and try to get out of the house and just be happy and healthy,” she said. “There’s a lot of things to do out in the community, so get involved.”

The Senior Prom is at 4 p.m. at the Lions Club Park at the Senior Center. There will be dinner, a DJ, dancing, prizes and more. Attendees will also be able to select a king and queen.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.