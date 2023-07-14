Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County officials averted a potential mob scene at the courthouse next week after reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines and his former business partners reached an out-of-court settlement in Gaines’ defamation countersuit.

Waco attorney John Mabry, who represents Gaines’ former Magnolia Real Estate partners, Waco attorneys John L. Lewis and Rick L. Clark, declined comment on the resolution of the lawsuit.

“I am not at liberty to discuss the terms of the settlement due to a confidentiality agreement signed by the parties,” Mabry said.

Gaines did not answer his cell phone Friday and phone messages left Thursday and Friday for his attorneys, Todd Patterson and Kyrie Cameron, were not returned. A Magnolia spokesman did not respond Friday to an email request for comment.

Mabry declined additional comment, except to say that the agreement dismisses all claims and appeals in the case, including a potential appeal of 170th State District Judge Jim Meyer’s ruling in February 2020 that threw out Lewis and Clark’s original lawsuit against Gaines. The lawsuit sought a minimum of $1 million and alleged conspiracy liability, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud by nondisclosure and statutory fraud.

While the judge granted Gaines’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit against him, the judge left Gaines’ countersuit intact. That case was set for jury trial on Monday in Meyer’s court before the parties reached the confidential settlement on Thursday.

Gaines, who did not attend pretrial hearings in the case after the original suit was filed in 2017, could have caused a rush on the courthouse by the legions of Magnolia fans who flock to the Shops at the Silos in downtown Waco once they heard he was involved in a trial. With the settlement, that now won’t be an issue.

The Magnolia brand is a national household name now, with Gaines and his wife, Joanna, building a major retail, merchandise, food, publishing and real estate company. They bought the former Waco Tribune-Herald building on Franklin Avenue and renovated it for their Magnolia headquarters, while also renovating the Castle on Austin Avenue and transforming the former shrine building on Washington Avenue into a boutique hotel.

Before the couple became famous on their show “Fixer Upper” and his ascension to stardom, Gaines bought out Lewis and Clark, his former partners in Magnolia Realty.

Lewis and Clark, who are both attorneys, alleged in their lawsuit that the real estate company was not successful and employed just one real estate agent. However, after that, the Gaineses built the Magnolia name into “an empire” using “Fixer Upper” as a national catalyst, and Magnolia Realty is now a “major real estate company, operating in Waco, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Temple, Belton and Killeen, with an army of over 93 real estate agents,” the lawsuit alleged.

“In summary, at a time when only the defendants knew that ‘Fixer Upper’ had been fast-tracked for a one-hour premiere on HGTV and was on the verge of radically changing their lives and business enterprises, Chip Gaines conspired to eliminate his business partners — notwithstanding their longstanding friendship — in order to ensure that he alone would profit from Magnolia Realty’s association with ‘Fixer Upper,’” the Lewis and Clark lawsuit alleged.

“With this insider information in hand, Chip Gaines convinced plaintiffs to sell their membership interests in Magnolia Realty quickly to him before a public announcement that ‘Fixer Upper’ was picked up by HGTV,” the suit alleged.

Gaines’ attorneys argued that Gaines committed no fraud or breach of contract and had every right to start his own business. They said the real estate company had been “treading water” for seven years and that Clark and Lewis proposed a buyout figure to Gaines, which he agreed to pay them.

They argued that Lewis and Clark were aware that Chip and Joanna Gaines were in negotiations with HGTV and had made a pilot episode for what would later become the “Fixer Upper” home improvement show when Gaines made the buyout offer.

Gaines paid Clark and Lewis $2,500 each for their collective share of the business, and two days later, Gaines publicly announced his show was picked up for national broadcast on HGTV, according to the lawsuit.

In an email, Gaines said the decision to air “Fixer Upper” had been made three weeks earlier, Lewis and Clark claimed in the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.