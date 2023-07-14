Advertise
Temple chosen to compete to be featured in ‘The Daytripper’

FILE: The city of Temple is developing a new program to get city residents more involved and...
FILE: The city of Temple is developing a new program to get city residents more involved and it's looking for the first round of participants.(KWTX)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple has been selected as one of 16 towns to compete to be featured in season 14 of “The Daytripper.”

The Daytripper is a travel and podcast that features Chet and “the crew” as they explore Texas.

Viewers will be able to vote on which city is featured in the final of season 14.

Temple will be going against Terrell in the first round of voting.

Voting for the first round will last one week and can be found here.

Daytrippers will announce the winners of the first round on their social media pages.

