Amber Alert issued for Waxahachie girl reported missing in Dallas

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, reported missing Friday in Dallas.

The Waxahachie girl was reportedly last seen in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 8 p.m.

Jackson is 5′7″ tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red letters.

Police believe the girl is in grave or immediate danger. If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.

