Austin man gets into an argument and points gun at victim

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who pointed a gun at someone after an argument.

On May 5, 2023, at around 8:00 a.m. the victim was standing in a parking lot in the 9300 block of Northgate Boulevard waiting for a ride to work.

The suspect went up to the victim and an argument broke out between them. The suspect pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at the victim.

A passing car possibly scared the suspect, leading him to walk away towards West Rundberg Lane, according to police.

Police say the suspect may live in 9300 block of Northgate Boulevard.

The suspect is described by police as a 30 to 40-year-old Hispanic man. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants, dark socks, light-colored slides and a blue skull cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at 512-472-8477 or visit austincrimestoppers.org to submit an anonymous tip.

