WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Cameron Park Zoo is celebrating 30 years of conservation this weekend.

This weekend the zoo will offer live music, food and other activates for the whole family to enjoy.

Tickets bought at the gate will be 30 % off.

The zoo will be open Sunday July 16 from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

