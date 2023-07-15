Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Car break-in leads to shooting death in Temple, one in custody

By Megan Boyd
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting death after they say a car break in was reported in the same area early Saturday morning. One suspect is in custody.

A call came in of someone breaking into a vehicle in the 2300 block of Petersburg Lane. Police were on the way to the scene when they say another call came in of shots fired at the same location.

When officers arrived they found a person dead nearby. They have not shared how the shooting is connected to the car break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple Police.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth
Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court

Latest News

Amber Alert issued for missing girl Tanya Jackson
Homicide investigation at Waco Hotel
Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen...
Amber Alert issued for Waxahachie girl reported missing in Dallas
Hotel Indigo incident
Update: Police investigating homicide at Waco hotel