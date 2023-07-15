Car break-in leads to shooting death in Temple, one in custody

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting death after they say a car break in was reported in the same area early Saturday morning. One suspect is in custody.

A call came in of someone breaking into a vehicle in the 2300 block of Petersburg Lane. Police were on the way to the scene when they say another call came in of shots fired at the same location.

When officers arrived they found a person dead nearby. They have not shared how the shooting is connected to the car break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple Police.

