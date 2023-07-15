Gatesville family holds benefit for man who was injured in motorcycle crash

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The community of Gatesville is showing some extra love to the Morgan family.

On June 20 around 7:45 p.m. Austin Morgan was driving his motorcycle on Highway 84 in Gatesville when he collided with a car, injuring him.

His sister-in-law Tamara Gerek organized a benefit in front of the Vintage Royalty Boutique in Gatesville on Saturday morning complete with a bake sale, barbecue fundraiser and raffle.

”I baked some stuff, my mom and my brother got some of the stuff to donate,” Gerek said.

She said they didn’t have a set goal for how much they wanted to raise.

”It’s all about what can we get together?” Gerek said. “What can we put together and we’ll just go from there and see.”

Alvin and Petra Woods drove into Gatesville from Harker Heights just to be there for their family friend.

”The Morgans are like family to me,” Alvin said. “It wasn’t a thought in our mind to not come out and support.”

The night of the motorcycle crash Austin’s wife Natasha Morgan was on Highway 84 in another car right behind him.

”I just saw it happen,” Natasha said. “One moment he was there, the next thing his motorcycle was on the ground. It was the scariest moment of my life.”

Gerek wanted to organize the benefit because the past few weeks have been tough on the Morgan family.

Austin is a father of four daughters who can no longer provide for his family due to his injuries. Doctors say it’ll be at least three months until he can go back to work once his broken back recovers.

”It was a little bit rough the first week trying to adjust to all the changes with him being home everyday, but I think we’ve really come together as a family,” Natasha said.

Austin’s wife said until then, this benefit will be a big help for her and her family.

”It’s been awesome to have a family who steps up in times of need,” she said.

The Morgan family also has a GoFundMe set up to compensate for the lack of income coming in.

