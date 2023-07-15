Advertise
“I don’t know what else to do”: Central Texan receives dozens of unsolicited Covid-19 tests in mail, charged to her Medicare account

Febes Kavanagh says at least 30 tests have been delivered to her, all charged at least $96 to her Medicare
By Madison Herber
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman is in disbelief after her Medicare was charged for dozens of Covid-19 tests that were delivered to her, that she did not order.

Febes Kavanagh says she has 8 or 9 packages, some with up to 10 tests in them, all from random labs across the country.

Kavanagh met us at our KWTX studio in Waco bringing with her an Amazon box filled to the brim with packages. Each of them stuffed with tests, some that even expired months ago.

Medicare sends a summary report every quarter, there you can see the individual charges on each shipment but Kavanagh says a lot of people ignore it therefore they don’t know what’s on it.

While she isn’t footing the bill, someone is who shouldn’t have to. Medicare is a taxpayer funded resource so it is coming out of someone’s pocket.

KWTX reached out to every lab that sent tests to the Kavanagh residence, but have no word on why they are sending these tests. Much less, why some of them are expired.

Kavanagh says she doesn’t know what to do, so she though the least she could do is warn others. She took to the NextDoor app about what she has seen, and the response was overwhelming. Her post got more than 8,000 views and almost 100 reactions. All telling her that they understand what she is going through.

“I just think that we should put it out there and make everyone aware that this is happening nationwide,” Kavanagh says.

Medicare did respond to our request for comment. They tell KWTX that in April, they announced criminal charges to more than a dozen people for fraud schemes exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic including shipping of unsolicited tests.

Medicare adds that they continue to be committed to preventing fraud and protecting people with Medicare.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

