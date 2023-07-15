Killeen police searching for suspect involved with robbing a business

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department Robbery-Homicide Unit is asking for help in finding a suspect in a robbery of a business.

KPD responded to a call of a robbery on July 14, 2023, at round 3:47 p.m. to a business in the 100 block of N. Gray St.

The suspect went into the business, showed a weapon and demanded money. The suspect left the scene on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Police describe the suspect as 5 feet 10-inch-tall Black man with a large build. He was last seen wearing a yellow hard hat, a White Sox baseball hat, black shirt, reflective yellow and orange safety vest, dark pants with a dark stripe down the legs and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.