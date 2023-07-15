More clouds for Sunday with isolated shower chances too… But it’s still going to be very hot

Our weather story has been all about the stubborn triple digit heat! Our 100-degree streak is now up to 8 days as 100°+ temperatures were recorded throughout Central Texas on Saturday. A disturbance brought showers and storms to north Texas Saturday morning. While that activity faded, boundaries from morning storms will be the focus point for isolated showers and storms into Saturday evening. While the better chance for showers and storms will stay to our north, we could see a stray shower or storm in areas north of HWY 84. A few of these storms could become severe with damaging winds being the primary threat. We also cannot rule out marginally large hail and heavy rainfall. Coverage of rain is minimal for the rest of the day and we continue to deal with the heat and humidity.

Another disturbance will bring showers and storms into the Texas Panhandle late Saturday. We’ll monitor that cluster of showers and storms as the disturbance dives southeast across the state Saturday night into Sunday. While the better coverage of rain and storms will be to our north once again, forecast models are bringing widely scattered showers and storms into the northern and eastern parts of Central Texas starting Sunday morning into the afternoon. There’s still uncertainty with how strong the storms will be, if the storms can hold together and even make it into Central Texas, and the exact timing of it all. We’re thinking rain chances are highest north of HWY 84 and near and east of I-35. That disturbance is also going to bring in a few more clouds and that will help lower our temperatures and could possibly put a brief halt to our 100° streak. Cloud cover is going to play a huge role in what temperatures everyone sees Sunday afternoon. While our temperatures will be cooler, it’s not cool enough to cancel our heat alerts. A Heat Advisory is still in effect for all of Central Texas through 9PM Sunday. The morning starts out in the mid 70s to around 80° and warms up to around 97° to 103° and maybe some mid 90s readings across our northeastern counties. Humidity looks to still be a problem for us though Sunday, which may lead us with heat index values of 105°+ - Which is why we have that Heat Advisory in place. Keep drinking lots of water, wearing plenty of sunscreen, limiting time outdoors, and enjoying the A/C as much as possible. The heat dome continues to remain the major weather story for us in Central Texas. Sadly there’s no *major movement with that high pressure system out west.. So we’re expecting the dangerous heat to continue well into next week.

Triple digit temperatures are here to stay and our temperatures will actually begin to climb back up as the high begins to meander on eastward next week. Rain chances will be shut off for next week too. Mornings start out in the upper 70s every morning next week and afternoons will feature sunshine and a breeze out of the south. Highs next week will be around 102° to 106° each day. Humidity levels may lower a tad for next week too - Which will begin to make slow improvements to our heat indices. We may start to see some more clouds build back in by late next week, but rain chances are still looking slim to none. As a reminder too… With rain chances staying very minimal and the heat staying on full blast - Our Fire Danger remains elevated. Fire Danger is highest west of I-35 where yearly rainfall totals are lower, but we all need to remain fire weather aware until we can get some much needed rainfall across Central Texas. Continue to remain mindful of what you are doing outdoors in this hot and dry weather!

