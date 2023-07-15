New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man is dead after police say a bystander shot and killed him when he heard three women calling for help inside a room at Hotel Indigo on 211 Clay Ave. The shooter cooperated with police and was not arrested.

Police say it started around 3 a.m. when a man staying at the hotel heard people yelling for help in the hallway.

He found a room where a man was in a fight with three women. Police say in a press release, the bystander tried to help, but it upset the “original aggressor”.

The original aggressor attacked the bystander, which prompted the bystander to fire one shot at the original aggressor.

Police and emergency crews were called. When they arrived on scene they performed life saving measures, transported the original aggressor to the hospital where he later died.

One of the women involved had a minor injury.

Police say the bystander cooperated with their investigation and was not arrested.

Everyone involved was staying at Hotel Indigo.

