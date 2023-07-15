Update: Police investigating homicide at Waco hotel

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One person has died after a disturbance at Hotel Indigo on 211 Clay Ave. Waco Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police say the call came in around 3 a.m.

KWTX cameras saw nearly a dozen police cars outside the hotel in the following hours.

No details have been shared about how the person died or if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story.

