Update: Police investigating homicide at Waco hotel
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One person has died after a disturbance at Hotel Indigo on 211 Clay Ave. Waco Police are investigating the death as a homicide.
Police say the call came in around 3 a.m.
KWTX cameras saw nearly a dozen police cars outside the hotel in the following hours.
No details have been shared about how the person died or if any suspects are in custody.
This is a developing story.
