Waco church buys down price of gas Saturday morning to 99 cents per gallon

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday marked the Glory Bell church’s 5th year of Serve Day, where they bought down the price of gas to just 99 cents a gallon.

The early wakeup call and sweltering heat didn’t stop mile-long lines of cars from waiting for gas at the Buzzy Bee on 12th and Waco.

“I pulled up about 9 o’clock, so {I’ve been waiting} about 26 minutes,” David Major, a Waco resident, told KWTX as he waited in line. “And I’ll probably be here another 46 minutes, but that’s no problem.”

Major wasn’t even the earliest in line.

“At 6:45 this morning, people were lining up,” Chuck Martin, one of the co-pastors of Glory Bell church, said.

From 9 to 11 Saturday morning, Central Texans could get gas for just 99 cents. It’s all a part of Serve Day, an annual event put on by the Glory Bell church.

“We get to buy down the price of gas to just 99 cents a gallon,” Chuck Martin said. “So anybody who comes up can get up to 15 gallons of gas for 15 bucks.”

Drivers say this year in particular has been a struggle, given inflation and the high cost of everyday items.

“With gas being $3.09, and like this, sometimes you don’t have enough money,” Major said. “Sometimes with working and bills, you don’t have enough money to fill your car.”

With savings of roughly $30, that difference means paying off a late bill or surprising loved ones.

“It means a lot to me, I really appreciate them for doing stuff like this,” Citha Brandon, a Waco resident who waited in line, said. “I’m just really grateful.”

Glory Bell’s pastors say they expect to serve over 300 families Saturday, and hope this inspires folks to continue paying it forward.

“We want to meet practical needs, but we also get to pray over every family that comes through, every car,” Ashley Martin, one of Glory Bell church’s co-pastors, said. “So our hope is that each person feels loved and seen by God today.”

