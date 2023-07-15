‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, a 25-year-old Black female who is 5′4, 150-160 pounds and resides in Hoover, was reported missing July 13.

Saturday - 2:36 p.m. Update: The Hoover Police Department has released an additional photo of Carlee Russell that may accurately depict her current appearance.

Carlee Russell (Hoover Police Department)

Saturday - 11:25 a.m. Update: According to Russell’s family, the reward for information on the case has been increased to $60,000. Her family also said that no GoFundMe donations are needed. Instead, they are requesting that all donations be made to Crime Stoppers for the family.

Friday - 9:45 p.m. Update: WBRC has obtained traffic camera video from Interstate 459 at mile marker 11.7 from the time period it is believed that Carlee Nichole Russell disappeared.

Friday - 4:42 p.m. Update: WBRC was told searchers will meet at the Hoover Met at 8 a.m. Saturday to continue efforts locating Carlee.

Missing flyer of Carlee Russell (WBRC Video)

Friday - 4:09 p.m. Update: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officially issues a ‘MISSING PERSON ADVISORY’.

Friday - 2:18 p.m. Update: Family and friends held a vigil Friday afternoon in Hoover’s Lake Wilborn Community to gather, pray, and keep Carlee in the community’s thoughts. The vigil was open to the public.

WATCH HERE: Vigil for Carlee Russell

Pictures from Vigil for Carlee Russell

Vigil for Carlee Russell held in Hoover’s Lake Wilborn Community (WBRC FOX6 News)

Vigil for Carlee Russell held in Hoover’s Lake Wilborn Community (WBRC FOX6 News)

Friday - 1 p.m. Update: The Hoover Police Department held a news conference regarding the case of 25-year-old Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell who was possibly abducted on I-459. You can watch it below.

WATCH HERE: Hoover PD News Conference

HPD News conference: Carlee Russell case

Friday - 4:46 a.m.: Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, a 25-year-old Black female who is 5′4, 150-160 pounds was reported missing July 13. Authorities say Russell was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes. Carlee has a scripture tattoo on the back of her shoulder that says “God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.”

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13 (Josheka Mosley)

Police say Carlee got off work last night at around 8:20 p.m. from a business at The Summit and is believed to have stopped to pick up food from a restaurant at The Colonnade before traveling toward Hoover on I-459 where she stopped near mile marker 11 between the Galleria flyover and Exit 10.

The family says they are staying positive and trusting God their daughter will be brought home safely.

Talitha Russell said the last time she spoke with her daughter Carlee was around 9:18 Thursday night when she left Taziki’s after picking up food and was headed home.

Hoover Police say around 9:30 p.m., the Hoover 911 Center received a call from a 25-year-old woman on I-459 South near mile marker 11 who reported she saw a toddler walking on the side of the interstate.

After calling 911, Russell stopped to check on the child and called her sister-in-law around 9:36 p.m. to report the same details. The family member lost contact with her, but the line remained open.

“In the process at some point she got out of the car and my daughter-in-law could hear her asking the child if they were OK. The child did not respond, or at least she did not hear her respond, he or she respond. And then she heard our daughter Carlee scream and from there on all we could hear was noise...background noise in her phone which we later found out was noise from the interstate,” said Talitha Russell.

Authorities found Carlee’s wig, hat and cell phone close to her car. Carlee’s mom said since her wig came off, Carlee’s hair will be braided down to her scalp. Authorities were unable to find her or a child in the area. Hoover Police have not received any other calls of someone missing a small child.

Carlee’s mom said they do have some indication there may have been a gray vehicle that a trucker saw that pulled in front of Carlee’s car at some point as they were passing along the interstate.

“We are trusting God, we are staying positive, we are not allowing any negative thoughts to enter our minds so all that we are doing is trusting God, believe in God that our daughter will be brought home safely, said Talitha Russell.

Carlee Russell and family. (Source: Family)

Carlee Russell (Talitha Russell)

Carlee Russell (Talitha Russell)

WBRC’s Jonathan Skinner spoke with Russell’s family Friday morning. That interview is below:

Anyone who believes they may have seen Russell or may have any information about this case is asked to call Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562.

