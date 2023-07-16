College Station man killed in crash while traveling in North Texas

Wise County, Texas (KBTX) - According to Texas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Joseph Nunez of College Station was killed while riding his motorcycle when another driver failed to yield the right of way.

It happened Saturday at 1:17 PM in Wise County at the intersection of US-81 and County Road 4228.

Authorities say the driver of a Dodge Dakota was traveling on County Road 4228 and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign. That’s when he crashed with Nunez who was traveling on 81.

Nunez was flown to Wise Health System Hospital in Decatur where he was pronounced dead.

DPS says the investigation is ongoing.

Online TxDOT records reveal there is a project in the works to improve that intersection.

