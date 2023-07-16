Advertise
College Station man killed in crash while traveling in North Texas

College Station man killed in motorcycle crash in Wise County.
College Station man killed in motorcycle crash in Wise County.(MGN online)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Wise County, Texas (KBTX) - According to Texas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Joseph Nunez of College Station was killed while riding his motorcycle when another driver failed to yield the right of way.

It happened Saturday at 1:17 PM in Wise County at the intersection of US-81 and County Road 4228.

Authorities say the driver of a Dodge Dakota was traveling on County Road 4228 and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign. That’s when he crashed with Nunez who was traveling on 81.

Nunez was flown to Wise Health System Hospital in Decatur where he was pronounced dead.

DPS says the investigation is ongoing.

Online TxDOT records reveal there is a project in the works to improve that intersection.

